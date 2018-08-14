Leeds cat cafe applies for marriage licence to host weddings

Fancy getting married surrounded by cats?

Leeds cat cafe Kitty Cafe has confirmed plans to apply for a marriage licence to host civil wedding ceremonies.

The business on Kirkgate hopes to be a wedding venue by 2019 and is already in discussions with a couple planning to marry in May.

Couples would be able to hire the cafe and host their guests while surrounded by some of the 35 rescue cats who live on the site.

Kitty Cafe owner Kate Charles-Richards was inspired to apply for the civil licence after hosting the cafe's first singles night, which was successful. Another dating evening is planned for September 21.