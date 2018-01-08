Leeds care home plan on ex-council site

Plans to build an 86-bed care home on the site of a former council-run facility have been revealed.

A raft of objections have now been lodged against the three-storey development by Angela Swift Development Ltd, which would be built where the old Musgrave Court care home was demolished in Crawshaw Road, Pudsey.

The care home closed in 2014, and Leeds City Council sold the land to a developer in 2016.

It previously housed up to 36 people and was built in the mid- 1970s.

A report, prepared ahead of the council’s South and West Plans Panel next week, when the proposals will be discussed, says the site was “disposed of by the council as surplus to requirements”.

The plans have been recommended for approval ahead of the meeting, according to the report.

However, the application was referred to the panel at the request of Coun Mick Coulson (Labour, Pudsey), after concerns were raised by residents in his ward about the scale of the development, and its impact on the area and on highway safety.

The developer had amended the application after it was first submitted.

The council report said: “During the application process the applicant has been willing to undertake amendments in response to neighbouring residents concerns.”

Amendments included reducing the height of the roof, and working with council officers to address highways concerns.

A total of 21 objections have been submitted against the application, including a petition with six signatures.

One letter of objection, which was signed by 10 people, was also sent, the report added.