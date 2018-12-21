Leeds cannabis grower claimed he was ‘fascinated by horticulture’

Have your say

A tenant who set up a cannabis farm in his rented home in Leeds claimed he was ‘fascinated by horticulture’.

Junior Cousins was jailed for 12 months over the discovery of 33 cannabis plants found growing in tents at the property in Holbeck.

l

Leeds Crown Court heard police were contacted by the landlord of the house on Brunswick Street, Holbeck, in July 23 this year.

READ MORE: These Leeds cannabis farmers grew £500,000 worth of the drug

Duncan Ritchie, prosecuting, said officers found a tent in the first floor bedroom containing 16 plants.

The tent was fitted with high-powered lights and an air filter system.

Mr Ritchie said: “Instructions relating to the cultivation of cannabis plants were found fastened to the wall with feeding dates.”

A tent containing seven large plants was also found in the attic along with ten smaller plants.

The electricity supply to the property had also been bypassed.

The 51-year-old was arrested and admitted responsibility for the plants.

He said he had grown the cannabis to use to help alleviate the symptoms of an an illness he was suffering from.

Andrew Foley, mitigating, said Cousins, now of Barnborough Street, Burley, used the cannabis for his medical problems but accepted that he did sell the class B to others.

Mr Foley said: “What seems to have happened is that he has enjoyed growing cannabis.

“The horticultural side of it he finds fascinating. He grows it well.

“He grows more than he needs and accepts that he has supplemented the benefits he has lived on for some ten years now.”

Jailing Cousins, Recorder Jeremy Hill-Baker said: “You went in to this with your eyes open.”