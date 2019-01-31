Leeds canal freezes over in extreme cold - latest snow and ice weather forecast

Have your say

Leeds rivers and canal ways have frozen over today due to the cold weather.

As you can see by the beer bottle floating on the river, the Leeds & Liverpool Canal froze beside the River Aire in the -5C temperatures.

The River Aire has frozen due to the cold temperatures.

Overnight and tomorrow forecasters predict cold and wintry showers, with temperatures reaching -4C.

A weather warning is in place until Friday 12pm.

What will the weather be like tonight in Leeds?

Tonight the weather is expected to be cold with clear spells which will lead to a widespread hard frost.

The canal has frozen due to the cold temperatures.

A developing onshore breeze should bring a few showers inland overnight.

The minimum temperature will be -4C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow?

Forecasters said it will be a cold day, with scattered wintry showers possible throughout, separated by sunny intervals.

There will be more showers in the east, with slight snow accumulation possible.

The maximum temperature will 3 °C.

What is the long-term forecast for Leeds?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday, February 2 to Monday, February 4 said: "Weather becoming less cold but markedly more uncertain.

"Sunshine and wintry showers Saturday.

"Sunday starting cold and crisp, with rain and snow later. Probably unsettled on Monday.

"The overnight frosts will continue."