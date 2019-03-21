Leeds Cafe of the Year Competition - we reveal the winners

Traditional tea rooms, trendy food hang-outs and exclusive coffee shops have once again been celebrated by the people of Leeds.

Votes flooded in for the Yorkshire Evening Post Cafe of the Year competition, launched to celebrated popular meeting places around the city.

We invited YEP readers choose their favourite places to eat and drink – and today we can reveal the top three.

The competition has been won for the second year running by Pudsey's Olde Booths Tea Rooms, earning it the title of Cafe of the Year 2019.

For 23 years Julie Pearson has owned the traditional cafe in Lowtown, where customers enjoy cakes and Yorkshire puddings made by her 69-year-old mum, Linda Bedford.

Julie said the cafe's friendly atmosphere meant it maintained a loyal customer following.

"We are really chuffed and we are shocked to have won for the second time,” she said.

"A lot of people come to the cafe on their own and we always take the time to chat to them. A lot have made friends from meeting people here. It's just really friendly.

"We'd like to say thank you very much to people for all the support they've given us."

In second place in this year's contest is Only Fools and Sauces in Dewsbury Road, Beeston.

Garry Hewitt, 62, who set the cafe up with wife Julie, 59, and daughter Hayley, 32, four years ago said that it was their customers who had persuaded the team to enter.

He said: "It's the first time we've entered this sort of competition. A lot of customers were coming in saying, 'We think you should enter because we like the shop'.

"We are really pleased and the customers are more elated than anybody else.”

The cafe gets people visiting from miles around, said Garry.

He added: “We've built the cafe on providing good-quality food. My wife and daughter are the driving force behind it. A lot of people come in just to see them."

And coming in third in this year's competition is The Coffee Shop in Chapel Street, Halton.

Lisa Handley, 48, took over the cafe six years ago. She has previously been in the competition’s top 10 and is thrilled to achieve her highest spot yet.

“It’s fantastic,” she said. “I can’t believe it. We’ve had loads of comments and people saying that we deserve it.”

Miss Handley and colleague Wendy Macdonald serve a range of coffees and food, and think that customer service plays a big part in their success.

She added: “We’re going for first next year – we’re getting closer!”

