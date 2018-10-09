Leeds businesswomen featured on top international wedding blog

Three Leeds entrepreneurial mums who each run their own wedding-related businesses have seen their work showcased on a global scale after they were featured on a top international, Vogue-approved blog.

Dani Bolser, 30, of Ilkley, who runs faux flower business Deluxe Blooms, joined forces with Leeds-based Natasha Cadman Photographer and wedding and event planner Sian Chaplin to organise a photo shoot showing how they can team up together to create individual wedding packages for modern brides.

The bride and groom in the photoshoot organised by Dani Bolser, of Deluxe Blooms, Natasha Cadman Photographer and wedding and event planner Sian Chaplin. The shoot was featured in top international blog Bridal Musings.

The trio’s shoot was then picked up by Bridal Musings, a blog boasting a following of over 3.2m people and which Vogue magazine hailed as one of their Top 10 Wedding Blogs.

Dani said: “I’m so glad we’ve had this opportunity to highlight that Yorkshire is at the forefront of this industry. London has always stood out as a global wedding industries leader but now entrepreneurs in Yorkshire are setting the trends. We are making headlines and changing the landscapes of weddings worldwide and this is fabulous!”