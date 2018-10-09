Leeds businesswomen featured on top international wedding blog

Three Leeds entrepreneurial mums who each run their own wedding-related businesses have seen their work showcased on a global scale after they were featured on a top international, Vogue-approved blog.
Dani Bolser, 30, of Ilkley, who runs faux flower business Deluxe Blooms, joined forces with Leeds-based Natasha Cadman Photographer and wedding and event planner Sian Chaplin to organise a photo shoot showing how they can team up together to create individual wedding packages for modern brides.
The trio’s shoot was then picked up by Bridal Musings, a blog boasting a following of over 3.2m people and which Vogue magazine hailed as one of their Top 10 Wedding Blogs.
Dani said: “I’m so glad we’ve had this opportunity to highlight that Yorkshire is at the forefront of this industry. London has always stood out as a global wedding industries leader but now entrepreneurs in Yorkshire are setting the trends. We are making headlines and changing the landscapes of weddings worldwide and this is fabulous!”