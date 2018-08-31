Leeds burger restaurant Stampede closes suddenly

A late-night burger restaurant and takeaway has closed only two years after it first opened.

Stampede on Albion Street was a fast-food restaurant with a focus on burgers, steaks, wings and ribs.

It opened in spring 2016 with a late-night licence to serve the post-clubbing market, but has now shut.

Stampede was a sister site to the Cattle Grid steakhouse, which closed later in 2016 when the owners decided to focus on the new venture.

A reason for the closure has not been given and the unit is now occupied by a franchise of dessert cafe Icestone Gelato. It is believed to have ceased trading in late July.

Owner Steven Novak spoke to the Yorkshire Evening Post soon after launching Stampede in 2016 as a response to changes in the night-time economy. At the time, he said:

“Leeds has changed dramatically since we opened Cattle Grid in 2010. The arena and Trinity Leeds have really helped it become more buoyant and the night-time economy is a lot bigger. The footfall here is great - it’s one of the busiest thoroughfares and you can’t move for people.

The Leeds site was the second branch to open in the country - the original was in Essex. It was one of the few restaurants in Yorkshire to sell the Canadian dish poutine, which has become increasingly popular with British diners.