Leeds-built Challenger tank was ‘best in the world’

Dateline: February 1991: The Leeds-built Challenger tank was declared the best in the world after being compared to its military rivals.

A story which ran in the Yorkshire Evening Post in February 1991 - the month the first Gulf War ended - said: “Even the American Army is admitting Challenger is ‘the best’”.

It was hoped this augured well for Vickers Defence Systems, which ran the Barnbow factory at Cross Gates and that it could result in some billion pound orders.

Vickers was facing stiff competition from the US and a company called General Dynamics. However, reports from the field of operations in Iraq were mostly in Vicker’s favour.

Capt Arthur Currie, gunnery officer of the Queen’s Royal Irish Hussars, said: “We’re on a winner with the Challenger. It’s done everything we’ve asked of it and more.”

The 60-ton tank, which could reach speeds of up to 50km/h, was being used by two British armoured divisions. At the time, Vickers, which was founded in 1828 and lasted until 1999, employed 850 people at the time.