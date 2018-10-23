Leeds bridge to close for maintenance work

Essential maintenance works will close a bridge in south Leeds next week.

Leeds City Council bosses have scheduled the work to Simon Bottom’s Bridge to take place during half term, with the closure running from 7.30am on Sunday October 28 to 5pm on Tuesday October 30. The 55-metre bridge carries the northbound-only slip road of Dewsbury Road over the southbound Millshaw Road, near the White Rose centre.

Work involves replacing the carriageway joints in the bridge which was built in the 1980s, to prevent further damage due to water leakage.

A diversion will be in place, via the northbound Millshaw Road to the A6110 roundabout, turning right along the Ring Road to the A635 Dewsbury Road.

A Leeds City Council spokesman apologised for any disruption caused.