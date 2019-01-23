Leeds Bradford Airport supports One Too Many campaign to discourage irresponsible drinking

Leeds Bradford Airport has pledged its support for the ‘One Too Many’ winter campaign aimed at educating holiday-goers on the consequences of drinking irresponsibly.

It has joined thirteen other airports already participating in the government–backed scheme which reminds millions of passengers that they could be denied boarding and face fines of up to £80,000, or jail for serious disruptive incidents if they are found to be disruptive in the airport or in the air.

The scheme was launched in July 2018 by leading aviation trade associations, the UK Travel Retail Forum (UKTRF), the Airports Operators Association (AOA), the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Airlines UK.

The summer campaign reached more than 1.6m people, and a new social media campaign was launched in December for a ten-week period, complete with revamped campaign imagery aimed at those making the most of the ski season or jetting off in search of winter sun.

The initiative also includes Point of Sale displays, Food and Beverage retailer notices and digital signs in the participating airports.

John Cunliffe, commercial director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “The One Too Many campaign has been a huge success at airports across the UK and we are proud to sign up as a partner of the winter campaign. There are very few incidents of alcohol- related disruptive behaviour at Leeds Bradford Airport and we already ensure that the penalties highlighted by the campaign are enforced when these incidents do occur.

“The Airport was already a signatory to the UK Aviation Industry Code of Practice on Disruptive Passengers and joining the One Too Many campaign was the natural next step for us in enforcing our zero tolerance approach.”

Incidents of disruptive behaviour are rare, but can be costly, cause substantial delays, and inconvenience fellow passengers and staff.

Francois Bourienne, chairman of the UK Travel Retail Forum, said: “We are thrilled to have Leeds Bradford Airport support the ‘One Too Many’ winter campaign to reinforce passengers flying over this busy flying season that irresponsible drinking and the associated behaviours will not be tolerated. These incidents were already rare, but we’re pleased to have experienced a reduction. For example, at Glasgow Airport incidents were reduced by 30% over the summer months in light of highlighting the zero-tolerance approach.

“Winter is a busy time across the UK’s airports as passengers take full advantage of the January holiday specials. As always there will be no exceptions for those who behave disruptively, and stiff penalties are already available to deal with those who inconvenience others through their behaviour. We encourage passengers to enjoy their journey and be mindful of their fellow travellers as they make it home or to their holiday destination.”

For more information on the campaign, individual partner initiatives and the UK Aviation Industry Code of Practice on Disruptive Passengers, visit www.onetoomany.co.uk.