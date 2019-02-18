Leeds Bradford Airport's new route to Munich scrapped after Flybmi collapse

An eagerly-anticipated new route from Leeds Bradford to Munich has been ditched amid the collapse of airline Flybmi.

The airline - which announced over the weekend that it had entered administration and was ceasing operations with immediate effect - was supposed to start flying to the German city in April.

Flybmi announces new route to Munich from Leeds Bradford Airport

Back in December, the new destination was unveiled to much fanfare and hailed as a boon for both business and leisure travellers. Departures on seven days of the week were proposed, with weekend flights beginning in June.

The carrier aimed to capitalise on the popularity of Munich's annual beer and culture festival Oktoberfest with passengers.

One-way fares for the first outbound flight on April 8 went on sale before Christmas. Customers who had booked tickets have been advised to seek refunds via their credit or debit card companies.

At the time of the announcement, airport bosses stated that there had long been demand from customers for flights to the Bavarian destination - which is also renowned for its range of onward international connections. Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity even hoped the link would encourage more German students to study at local universities.

No other operator has been found to take on the Munich route although the airport management are in regular dialogue with airlines.

A spokesman for Leeds Bradford Airport said:-

"We are hugely saddened by the news that Flybmi has announced that it has ceased operations and is filing for administration.

“This news is the latest example of the challenging times the aviation industry is currently going through. We would also like to thank Yorkshire’s travelling public who had started to show their support for the airline following the recent announcement of its daily service to Munich.”