Leeds Bradford Airport passengers stuck on transfer coach for over five hours on M62

Travellers bound for Leeds Bradford Airport had to spend a night in a hotel after a five-hour ordeal on a transfer coach.

The Ryanair flight from Las Palmas Airport in Gran Canaria was diverted to Liverpool yesterday due to the weather, and passengers then boarded a transfer coach to take them back to Leeds.

But the M62 became impassable in bad snow and the vehicle was stranded for over five hours before the driver eventually took them to a hotel in Warrington for the night.

Chloe Wakeman said her grandparents, from Grimsby, were on the coach and contacted her to tell her that police patrols were having to bring water to the passengers.

They also claimed there were two pregnant women and a child with a fever on board.

"The coach was rocking in the wind, it's so unsafe. The M62 shut so they could not go anywhere and police were trying to get water to them."

Georgia Ramsay's mother, who lives in Scarborough, was also on board.

"They were on the coach over 10 hours, 5.5 of which were stuck on the M62. They were lucky compared to people stuck overnight though!"

A coach was scheduled to leave the hotel in Warrington this afternoon.

A Ryanair statement said:

"This flight from Gran Canaria to Leeds Bradford diverted to Liverpool due to bad weather in Leeds. The aircraft landed, customers disembarked and boarded a coach to be transferred to Leeds. Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the road became impassable and local police services were called to assist a number of vehicles on the M62 road. Customers were transferred to overnight accommodation in Warrington where meals were provided and they will depart for Leeds by coach later today. Ryanair sincerely apologised to all customers affected by this weather disruption, which was entirely beyond our control.”