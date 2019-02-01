Leeds Bradford airport flight to Heathrow cancelled as snow hits UK

This morning's flight between Leeds Bradford Airport and Heathrow has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

British Airways has cancelled a number of it's short haul flights in and out of Heathrow after heavy snow hit the south of England overnight from Thursday.

More than 40 flights from Heathrow Airport have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. A flight from Heathrow to Leeds Bradford Airport which was due to arrive at 10:25am has been cancelled, as had the return flight scheduled to depart at 11:20am.

The flights are mainly short-haul domestic flights, and British Airways say the move is to "protect" the rest of its schedule.

A spokeswoman said: "Our flights to and from Gatwick and London City airports are planned to operate as normal."

Customers are being advised to check before they travel.

Leeds Bradford Airport has said that they are fully prepared for wintry conditions this year.

Read more: Leeds Bradford Airport is not planning to shut in the snow following a £1.2m

The airport has made 'heavy investment' in snow clearing equipment as well as airside operations including a £1.2Million investment.

Phil Forster, Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “There has been minimal disruption despite the cold weather and we have also taken in diverted flights from other airports over recent days.

"We have invested heavily in new extensive snow clearing equipment and our airside operations team have worked tirelessly to ensure the airport has continued to remain operating as normal.”