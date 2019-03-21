Leeds boxing club finds knockout new premises after being dealt re-location blow

A boxing club that was on the ropes because its premises was being sold off for re-development will fight another day.

Former boxer Nick Manners was told he had a couple of weeks to find a new space for his boxing club, Precise Accurate Training, as his current base in Mabgate was set to be knocked down but a Leeds businessman stepped in after seeing his plight in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The gym and club has this week moved just a quarter of a mile away to Roseville Road and now Mr Manners is kitting the new space out and says he will be able to add to the 150 teenagers on his books as well as being able to offer more classes, appealing to women too such as spinning and circuits.

He said: "I do appreciate all the offers and suggestions that we have been given but what we are looking for is a progression. He knows my brothers and has allowed us to have a space in their place.

"It is a lovely space and a better space. A lot of people said I have lost weight with the stress of this but it was a priority for me to get this sorted so we can continue the work that we have done. We are getting everything set up but it has been a really good transition and we are in a position where we can offer more classes, a variety and without a doubt we can take more kids now too."

The new set up has been given a champion's seal of approval as Josh Warrington, who has Mr Manners as part of his training camp, has also been to check out the ring while West Yorkshire Police has been in touch to ask Mr Manners, who himself had a prison term when he was 19, about working with vulnerable youngsters.

Mr Manners added: "These kids are growing up with us, I am always talking about progression and having to go to the next level. We did that with Josh Warrington to world standard and so we hve to go to the next level and this move represents that.

"The kids recognise that and have been enthused by it."