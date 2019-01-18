Leeds boxer Josh Warrington pays tribute to Doncaster fighter Tom Bell who was shot in family pub

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington has paid tribute to a 21-year-old fighter from Doncaster who was tragically gunned down in a family pub.

IBF World Champion Warrington tweeted a picture of Tom Bell, who was murdered at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate in the Balby area of Doncaster on Thursday evening, along with a heartfelt message.

Warrington said he was shocked and deeply saddened after hearing the news, adding bell had the potential to go far in the sport.

He said: "Myself and the Leeds Warrior team are shocked and deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of Tom Bell.

"Such a naturally talented boxer who had the potential to go very far in the sport.

"A massive shame at such a young age.

"RIP pal"

Paramedics battled to save Bell at the scene before he was rushed to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police officers placed the pub on lockdown and obtained witness statements from those at the scene.

The pub was sealed off to preserve any possible forensic evidence left at the scene while the bullet holes in two windows were also covered.

Armed police officers were deployed to the scene and the pub was placed under police guard.

Doncaster’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, revealed this afternoon that the shooting is being treated as a ‘targeted’ attack.

He said: “From our enquiries and information it was almost undoubtedly a targeted attack and there is no additional risk to local residents.

“There will be concern about it and as a result we will be putting a significant number of uniformed resources into the community today and over the coming days.

“Our information suggests it was a targeted attack.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 796 of January 17.



Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

