Leeds Bonfire Night 2018: Details of free council public displays

Leeds will celebrate Bonfire Night 2018 with six free public displays.

The public bonfires organised by Leeds City Council will be held at East End Park, Roundhay Park, Woodhouse Moor, Springhead Park in Rothwell, Middleton Park and Bramley Park on Monday, November 5.

A spectacular and safe firework display will accompany each of the bonfires and all events are free to attend.

The biggest bonfire in the city is held at Roundhay Park and attracts over 70,000 people each year. The huge bonfire on Soldiers Field will be lit at 7.30pm and the stunning firework display will follow at 8pm.

White Rose Shopping Centre will once again be sponsoring the bonfires at Middleton Park and Rothwell Springhead Park. These bonfires, along with those at East End Park, Woodhouse Moor and Bramley Park, will be lit at 7pm, with the firework display kicking off at 7.30pm.

To ensure these events are safe for everyone, those attending are asked to leave their own fireworks and sparklers at home and relax as we light up the night for them.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for Environment and Active Lifestyles, said: “I’m thrilled that once again we are able to provide six public bonfires across the city to mark Bonfire Night. The free events give people of all ages the chance to enjoy a wonderful firework display in a safe and fun environment, something we are really proud of.

“We’re lucky to have an incredible team at Leeds City Council who work hard behind the scenes to make our public bonfires happen. I would like to personally thank them for the amazing job they do each year.

“Our Bonfire Night events are always very popular, so we encourage people to arrive early to ensure they don’t miss out on the celebrations.”

Steven Foster, general manager at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “It’s an honour to be involved with the Middleton Park and Rothwell Springhead Park bonfires once again this year. What better way to light up our evening as the days get shorter. We wish our community and beyond an enjoyable and safe bonfire night.”