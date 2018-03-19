Leeds bin collections back on schedule after weather disruption

Have your say

Leeds City Council have thanked residents for their patience after sever snow storms caused disruption to bin collections.

The mini Beast from the East made transport around the city difficult over the weekend, but the Council are now back to normal scheduled days for household waste.

The Council tweeted: "All household bin collections are back to normal scheduled collection days now. Thanks for your patience during the bad weather.

"We will also collect excess bagged waste that residents put by the side of their bins this week."

