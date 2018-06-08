Leeds bike libraries are free-wheeling success

PUPILS from a Leeds school got on their bikes yesterday as a grassroots cycling initiative reached a significant milestone.

The Yorkshire Bank Bike Library scheme was set up following the success of the county’s staging of the Tour de France’s Grand Départ in 2014.

Its aim is to provide every child in Yorkshire with the opportunity to enjoy free access to a bike.

The 50th library has now been launched in the Hawksworth Wood area of Leeds and pupils from Hawksworth Wood Primary School joined Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity to mark the occasion.

Sir Gary said: “The Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries are part of our vision that every child in Yorkshire should have access to a bicycle, and with every new bike library we open, we are one step closer to achieving that goal.”