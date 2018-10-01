Leeds-based Sky Betting & Gaming’s Tech Academy is working to tackle skills gap

Sky Betting & Gaming’s new Tech Academy initiative is delivering improved digital skills to hundreds of people in Yorkshire.

More than 200 hours of training covering topics such as Kotlin, Cloud, Kafka and Linux have been provided since the scheme was launched six months ago.

Georgina Scott.

Its workshops, some of which have been open to the public, are designed and run by Sky Betting & Gaming’s own in-house technologists.

And the Leeds-based business says the initiative has handed a “key boost” to efforts to make the region more digitally competitive.

Tech Academy manager Georgina Scott told Digital City: “Our people work with a wide range of languages at a very fast pace on some of the most advanced systems available.

“Our workshops are satisfying the demand for continual development that people tell us makes Yorkshire tech roles attractive with the benefits of learning through teaching.”

According to recent research, there are only 170,000 suitably skilled workers available to fill the 240,000 digital roles advertised across the North each year.