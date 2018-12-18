Leeds-based Sky Betting & Gaming launches online coding course

An online course giving people a free taste of coding has been launched by Sky Betting & Gaming’s Technology Academy.

Available now on YouTube, the Coding for Beginners course is a foundation-level introduction to Ruby, designed and delivered by one of the company’s leading technical trainers, Tom Hudson.

It makes unique training content accessible to all and allows people to learn at their leisure.

The course is split into three 20-minute sections that give a simple walk-through on the basics of programming by using number, word and guessing games.

Tom Hudson, who has already delivered the course in person to around 60 learners at Sky Betting & Gaming’s headquarters in Leeds, said: “It’s important to have a range of different resources online to encourage more people into coding because learning styles are so different.

“I’ve designed this course with simplicity in mind, relating coding to some of the easy-to-grasp challenges that come up when designing traditional games that many of us will be familiar with.”

The course is online now and can be accessed via: bit.ly/2DVndiy