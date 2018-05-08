Leeds-based Onstate is delivering the goods in style

Leeds-based ecommerce agency Onstate is celebrating its “best ever” start to a year after securing a string of new clients.

Recent additions to the company’s roster include Fenwick, John Greed Jewellery and Scrubd.

Other retailers on its books include Brown Thomas, Arnotts, The Original Factory Shop and Leekes.

Founded in 2010, Onstate started out with a team of two people but now employs 20 staff including programmers, digital designers and account managers.

Chris Marshall, the agency’s director and co-founder, said: “We build and look after online stores for a whole range of clients from local start-ups and global fashion brands to leading department stores.

“Since day one we’ve always been about immersion and really becoming part of our client’s team and this is still the case today.

“The variation in our work means we are always striving for excellence with very little chance to stand still.

“This is already shaping up to be our best year yet and we look forward to adding to our client list and strengthening some of our positive partnerships as well as adding exciting new talent to the team.”