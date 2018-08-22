Leeds-based business accelerator programme gives DigiBete a helping hand

Leeds brand consultancy Elmwood has announced DigiBete as the first company to join its new business accelerator programme.

DigiBete is a patient-centred type 1 diabetes video sharing platform and educational resource that was set up by parents Maddie and Rob Julian in February.

Its team will now receive 12 weeks of mentoring, management support and expert advice as part of the Elmwood LaunchPod accelerator programme.

Elmwood began accepting applications for the programme earlier this year from STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) entrepreneurs working in the field of consumer health.

The other successful applicants are due to be announced after the completion of an ongoing interview process.

Sarah Dear, managing partner at Elmwood and managing director of Elmwood LaunchPod, said: “We want to make a real difference by bringing emerging ideas to market that will lead the way in consumer health experiences and help position Yorkshire as one of the UK’s leading innovation hubs contributing to the region’s economy.”

Speaking about the programme earlier this year, Elmwood chairman Steve Gatfield said: “It arrives at a pivotal moment in the evolution of the digital economy, one where the potential of health data is self-evident and one where consumer trust is under considerable threat.

“In this next phase of the digital economy, how trust is designed as an integral component of a product or service will be of utmost importance.”

