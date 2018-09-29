Leeds bars unite in aid of hospice

Have your say

A Family of Leeds bars have smashed their target by raising more than £30,000 for St Gemma’s Hospice.

This year marks North Bar’s 20th anniversary and to celebrate they set out to raise £20,000 for the hospice.

Staff from North Bar’s seven locations got heavily involved in the fundraising by taking part in challenges such as the Great North Run and organising events such as bake sales.

The bars also served a charity beer and donated 20p from each pint sold, which raised £10,00 alone.

Fay Richardson, of St Gemma’s Hospice, said: “The staff have really got behind the fundraising, and we are truly grateful.”