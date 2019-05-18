Leeds barbershop closes suddenly after 'all staff told to leave'

The owner of a Leeds barbershop made a startling announcement on Saturday morning after all the shop's staff were told to leave.

Bar Remedy Barbershop took to Facebook on Saturday morning to explain why the barber shop has closed without notice.

Bar Remedy Barbershop, based in New Briggate in the city centre, is closed but is set to re-open next week following a tumultuous weekend.

The owner stressed that the bar at the premises is open and trading as normal - and that the barbers will 'come back with a verve and swagger' next week.

A spokesman posted on Facebook: "It’s with sadness and regret that I make this announcement.

"It was made clear to me yesterday that all members of the barbershop team had made a collective decision to leave Remedy and join another barbershop.

"I took the sad and uncomfortable action of asking them to leave the premises.

"All those who worked at Remedy Barbershop leave here with good wishes from me, I wish the team all the best for the future and hope they enjoy the new path they choose.

"I believe that Remedy is still a brand of creativity, professionalism and one that will deliver a great product to our loyal customers.

"THE BARBERSHOP WE WILL BE RE-OPEN NEXT WEEK.

"THE BAR IS OPEN AS USUAL.

"Please bear with us while we prepare to come back with verve and a Remedy swagger!"