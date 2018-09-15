Leeds band Kaiser Chiefs to rock this year’s Ryder Cup.

THEY played at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground before boxing champ Josh Warrington’s unforgettable world title triumph there in May.

And now Leeds indie rockers Kaiser Chiefs are getting in the swing ahead of a show at what promises to be another famous sporting occasion. The band have been confirmed as one of the acts performing at a 90-minute concert that will follow the opening ceremony of this year’s Ryder Cup. Ricky Wilson and co are joined by French musician Jain on the bill for the show, which will take place in a purpose-built arena at Le Golf National in Paris on Thursday, September 27.

More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the Europe versus USA golf contest’s opening ceremony, which is being hosted by French football legend David Ginola.