Leeds band join Kaisers for major date at Elland Road

Leeds band Apollo Junction are to play one of their biggest shows to date – before Josh Warrington’s title fight at Elland Road.

The band, who are avid Leeds United supporters, join a bill that includes Kaiser Chiefs who will be performing before Warrington’s bout with reigning IBF Featherweight World Champion Lee Selby on Saturday.

Singer Jamie Williamson explained the band had been contacted by the event’s organisers earlier this year. “They said they wanted some bands that they loved to be involved in the night. They were very hush-hush about what was going on and how it would work but we went ‘We’ve played there before and we’re big Leeds United fans’.

“Leeds United asked us to play at the Player of the Year Awards and then they asked us to play at this Josh Warrington fight and we said we’d be really keen. Then it built up and they said they’d asked the Kaisers.

“Suddenly we were down at Elland Road having our photos taken on the pitch with our logo on the billboard behind. It’s really good because from the start they said they wanted a really big event for Leeds and it’s 10 years since the Kaiser Chiefs played there. We couldn’t be more happy to be part of it and we get to watch the fight afterwards.”

The show coincides with the release of Apollo Junction’s new single, Begin, which has already been played on radio by the likes of Chris Hawkins on BBC 6 Music and Janice Long.

The band, who recently played at Live At Leeds, are due to perform at several festivals including Macclesfield, with Happy Mondays, and Isle of Wight.