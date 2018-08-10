Leeds baker sets her sights on market trader title

A baker is aiming to be the toast of Leeds after clinching a place in a national competition.

Harriet Docker, of Little Loaves, is off to the National Youth Market in Stratford-Upon-Avon after being highly commended in the Yorkshire heats at Kirkgate Market.

The 28-year-old, who specialises in making miniature loaves in a variety of flavours, took part in the Leeds heats on Yorkshire Day. The event is designed to showcase young entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 30 who own their own business and are trading on local markets.

Harriet, 28, of Allerton Bywater, said: “Little Loaves came into existence in January 2018 after I had my beautiful little boy, Cole. ‘Little Loaves’ was brought about after countless pregnant trips to the supermarket fuelled by my sweet cravings. This would result in me buying, and subsequently eating the majority of, a large cake of some description. Not only would this cake be nowhere near as appetising as anything I could bake, but it would be far, far too big for one, albeit heavily pregnant, person.

“Then, one sleepless night came the idea for Little Loaves – the perfect cake for one.”

Harriet, who used to work for cake decorating firm Board to Tiers in Morley, was entered into the Yorkshire Youth Market as a wildcard from the Wakefield district. She was highly commended and automatically qualified for national finals on August 31 and September 1.

She will trade for two days and be judged on all aspects of her business, from her products to her use of social media. Harriet works at a number of markets and at food festivals. One of her specialities is a rhubarb crumble and custard loaf.