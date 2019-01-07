Leeds author encourages female equality in second children’s book

An award winning writer from Leeds has penned a second children’s book encouraging female equality and addressing stereotypes.

Dawn-Maria France’s The Adventures of Jenny and Philip: We All Need Friends follows the story of Jenny, a positive, strong little girl who knows her own mind. Jenny lives in a Yorkshire village with her aunt and uncle, and her best friend, Philip, a talking cat. One day, a little boy, George moves next door. They laugh and play all day long and have such fun - until cousin Jessica comes to stay. Can Philip the cat teach Jenny a lesson in friendship and sharing?

The series features positive images of girls, with the second book including more males and diversity of characters.

The author, Dawn Maria, has spent her life writing about gender equality and is passionate about children’s rights, women’s rights, equality and diversity. She is now an award-winning journalist and broadcaster, but has previously worked as youth worker in the North of England.

She said: “I decided to write a children’s series featuring a confident little girl following her adventures. I wanted to write an original children’s story, set in Yorkshire, that is engaging and fun to read, showing Jenny’s journey of life learning and exploring the relationship between Jenny and her best friend, Philip, the cat.”

The book is aimed at four to seven-year-olds and will help guide children through the issues of ethics and morality.

The Adventures of Jenny and Philip: We All Need Friends and the first book The Adventures of Jenny and Philip: The Naughtiest Girl in the World are available from Amazon.co.uk and all good bookshops.