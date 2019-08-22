Leeds August bank holiday supermarket opening times: hours for Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Lidl, Aldi and Sainsbury’s

The final bank holiday weekend of the year is fast approaching, leaving many of us excitedly looking forward to some downtime.
If you are planning on making the most of the long weekend with, here are all the supermarket opening times you need to know so you can stock up on supplies.
ASDA
Wortley Oldfield Lane: Sun 25 Aug - 10am -4pm, Mon 26 Aug 8am-7pm
Kirkstall: Sun 25 Aug - 10am - 4pm, Mon 26 Aug 7am-8pm
Harehills: Sun 25 Aug - 11am - 5pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm
Beeston: Sun 25 Aug - 10am - 4pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm
Killingbeck: Sun 25 Aug - 10am - 4pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm
Middleton: Sun 25 Aug - 11am - 5pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm
Morley: Sun 25 Aug - 10am - 4pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm
Adel: Sun 25 Aug - 10am - 4pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm
Morrisons
Opening hours for the Merrion Centre, Hunslet, Harehills, Kirkstall, Bramley Swinnow Road, Morley, Rothwell, Horsforth, Yeadon stores.
Stores open usual hours on Sunday 25 August and 8am-7pm on Monday 26 August. Hours may differ for petrol station opening hours.
Tesco
Boar Lane Express: Sun 25 Aug - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm
Leeds Briggate Express: Sun 25 Aug - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm
Leeds Bond St Metro: Sun 25 Aug - 11am - 5pm, Monday 26 August - 9am - 7pm
Leeds Bridgewater Place Express: Sun 25 Aug - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm
St Pauls St Leeds Express: Sun 25 Aug - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm
Leeds Calverley St Express: Sun 25 Aug - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm
Leeds Clarence Dock Express - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm
Blenheim Terrace Leeds Express - 6am - midnight, Monday 26 August - 6am - midnight
Leeds Burley Road Express - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm
Leeds Beeston Express - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm
Lidl
Opening hours for the Armley Road, Hunslet, Chapel Allerton, Gipton, Halton, Stanningley, Oulton and Garforth stores.
Bank Holiday Monday (26 Aug) opening times: 8am-8pm
Aldi
Opening hours for the Regent Street, Burley, Holbeck, Meanwood, Chapel Allerton, Wortley, Bramley, Middleton Park Road and Seacroft stores.
Saturday 24 August: 8am - 10pm
Sunday 25 August: 10am - 4pm
Monday 26 August: 8am - 8pm
Sainsbury’s
Leeds Colton Superstore and Leeds Headingley Superstore: Monday 26 August 8am - 8pm
Leeds Albion Street Local, Leeds Boar Lane Local and Leeds City Station Local: Usual opening hours. Check local stores as times may vary.