Leeds August bank holiday supermarket opening times: hours for Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Lidl, Aldi and Sainsbury’s

Have your say

The final bank holiday weekend of the year is fast approaching, leaving many of us excitedly looking forward to some downtime.

If you are planning on making the most of the long weekend with, here are all the supermarket opening times you need to know so you can stock up on supplies.

The final bank holiday weekend of the year is fast approaching

ASDA

Wortley Oldfield Lane: Sun 25 Aug - 10am -4pm, Mon 26 Aug 8am-7pm

Kirkstall: Sun 25 Aug - 10am - 4pm, Mon 26 Aug 7am-8pm

Harehills: Sun 25 Aug - 11am - 5pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm

Beeston: Sun 25 Aug - 10am - 4pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm

Killingbeck: Sun 25 Aug - 10am - 4pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm

Middleton: Sun 25 Aug - 11am - 5pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm

Morley: Sun 25 Aug - 10am - 4pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm

Adel: Sun 25 Aug - 10am - 4pm, Mon 26 Aug - 7am-8pm

Morrisons

Opening hours for the Merrion Centre, Hunslet, Harehills, Kirkstall, Bramley Swinnow Road, Morley, Rothwell, Horsforth, Yeadon stores.

Stores open usual hours on Sunday 25 August and 8am-7pm on Monday 26 August. Hours may differ for petrol station opening hours.

Tesco

Boar Lane Express: Sun 25 Aug - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm

Leeds Briggate Express: Sun 25 Aug - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm

Leeds Bond St Metro: Sun 25 Aug - 11am - 5pm, Monday 26 August - 9am - 7pm

Leeds Bridgewater Place Express: Sun 25 Aug - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm

St Pauls St Leeds Express: Sun 25 Aug - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm

Leeds Calverley St Express: Sun 25 Aug - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm

Leeds Clarence Dock Express - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm

Blenheim Terrace Leeds Express - 6am - midnight, Monday 26 August - 6am - midnight

Leeds Burley Road Express - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm

Leeds Beeston Express - 6am - 11pm, Monday 26 August - 6am - 11pm

Lidl

Opening hours for the Armley Road, Hunslet, Chapel Allerton, Gipton, Halton, Stanningley, Oulton and Garforth stores.

Bank Holiday Monday (26 Aug) opening times: 8am-8pm

Aldi

Opening hours for the Regent Street, Burley, Holbeck, Meanwood, Chapel Allerton, Wortley, Bramley, Middleton Park Road and Seacroft stores.

Saturday 24 August: 8am - 10pm

Sunday 25 August: 10am - 4pm

Monday 26 August: 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Leeds Colton Superstore and Leeds Headingley Superstore: Monday 26 August 8am - 8pm

Leeds Albion Street Local, Leeds Boar Lane Local and Leeds City Station Local: Usual opening hours. Check local stores as times may vary.