Leeds Arts University students showcase work

Leeds Arts University is showcasing the work of graduating students in an end of year exhibition starting on Saturday.

It will be held across the University’s Blenheim Walk and Vernon Street sites until Thursday June 14.

The buildings will be transformed into large exhibition spaces where visitors can view the latest creative talent from across the University in everything from sculpture, paintings, prints, textiles, design, animation, illustration, photography, advertising and fashion.

‘The Art Market’ will be open at the Blenheim Walk site throughout the exhibition for visitors to buy work created by students.

It is the first graduate show since being granted University status in August, making it the first and only specialist arts university in the North of England.