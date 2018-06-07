Leeds artist to host mental health art exhibition in memory of partner who took his own life

A local artist is putting on an exhibition to raise money in memory of her late partner who took his own life.

Sophie Gornall, 23, from Leeds, set up the 'It'll be Reyt Club' last October to raise awareness and support around mental health.

Her partner was a long-time sufferer of bipolar disorder and worked with a lot of men's mental health charities to try and make the subject less taboo.

After his passing, Ms Gornall decided to carry on his legacy by setting up the art collective.

She said: “After it happened, I found that when I was making art, it was the only time I wasn't thinking about the bad stuff.

Rather than sitting around and being sad I decided to start up the project to carry on his little mission.

Art is quite a powerful tool for getting through things and the group is a safe space for people to share their artwork and to talk.”

The club has grown enormously since it started and the exhibition will be a culmination of all the work the group have made together.

Twenty out of the 60 members have contributed to the exhibition and Ms Gornall says she is still getting messages from people wanting to be involved even though it is less than a week away.

There will be a range of art works, from ceramics, illustrations, digital designs to live music.

All money raised will go to the Leeds branch of Mind who supported Ms Gornall through the suicide bereavement service.

The exhibition will be at the Aire Place Studio on Kirstall Road in Leeds on Saturday, June 16 from 1pm onwards.