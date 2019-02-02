Leeds and Yorkshire weekend snow and ice weather forecast in full

Have your say

Several parts of Yorkshire woke up to snow this week - including Sheffield, Huddersfield and Bradford.

But Leeds has so far avoided the worst of the snow, mostly enduring very cold temperatures, ice and frost throughout the week.

Snow fell and settled in Sheffield on Friday

On Thursday, the Leeds Liverpool Canal froze over completely in places thanks to the cold weather.

On Friday, snow fell in parts of Sheffield and settled.

So what's the forecast for the weekend?

Weather warning remains in place

A yellow weather warning remains in place from the Met Office, but this only applies to the coastal areas of Yorkshire including Scarborough, Whitby and Hull.

The warning says: "Icy stretches are expected as Friday's snow slowly eases.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

"Ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services in areas where snow continues for a time Friday afternoon and evening."

Here's the full forecast for Leeds and across Yorkshire this weekend:

Leeds will be cold, but clear of snow, with temperatures ranging between -3 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees C, with some sunny spells appearing between the clouds.

Today:

"Feeling cold despite increasing amounts of sunshine, with a northerly wind which will be brisk along the coast. Scattered wintry showers, falling as snow over the Yorkshire Moors, other high ground and locally inland, will gradually become confined to the coast. Maximum temperature 4 °C."

Tonight:

"Areas of cloud and any remaining wintry showers, will move away. This will leave a clear and very frosty night, with icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Minimum temperature -7 °C."

Sunday:

"After a very frosty and icy start cloud will quickly increase, with outbreaks of rain and hill snow reaching the Pennines."