Leeds and Wakefield: Volunteers, playwright and neighbourhood co-coordinator pick up New Year Honours gongs

Have your say

Those receiving New Year Honours awards includes a hospital volunteer, playwright, neighbourhood watch co-ordinator, a civic society leader.

Sheila Miller, 73, from Gledhow, Leeds, receives the British Empire Medal for services to the community in Leeds after being a volunteer at St Gemma’s Hospice for over 25 years.

Since 2002, Mrs Miller has also been volunteering at St James’ Hospital accident and emergency department.

She is long-standing member of the chaplaincy team and provides spritual care to adult and teenage cancer patients at the hospital’s Bexley Wing.

Phoebe Ethel Revill-Johnson, 74, receives the BEM for her work as secretary and treasurer of the Leeds branch of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO).

Mrs Revill-Johnson, from Rawdon, retired as a Chief Inspector with West Yorkshire Police in 1995 before joining the Leeds branch of NARPO, an organisation which represents the interests of 86,000 former officers of all ranks.

She became branch secretary in 2005. He work has focused on vulnerable and elderly members.

Former trustee of Leeds Mencap, Heather Mealing, collects the BEM for services to people with disabilities.

She became a trustee at a time when the future of the organisation looked uncertain.

Her leadership helped turn the organisation around and she worked full-time as manager and treasurer without pay so the charity could afford to hire a full-time fundraiser.

Kevin Trickett, the president of Wakefield Civic Society, receives the MBE for services to the community in Wakefield.

Mr Tricket has been a dedicated supporter of of the society for over 27 years and has been president since 2002.

In 2013 he was presented with the Marsh Civic Volunteer Award to mark his leadership of the organisation.

David Earnshaw, chair of the board of Outwood Grange Acadamies Trust, receives is to be made a CBE for services to education.

An OBE goes to writer and director John Godber for services to the Arts.

Mr Godber, born in Upton, Pontefract, has been the creative director at Theatre Royal Wakefield since 2011.

He trained as a teacher of drama at Bretton Hall College, affiliated to the University of Leeds, and became artistic director of Hull Truck Theatre Company in 1984.

West Yorkshire Police neighbourhood watch co-ordinator Diane Winder, from Leeds, receives the OBE for services to community safety.

Louise Banahene, head of educational engagement at the University of Leeds, also receives the OBE for service to higher education.