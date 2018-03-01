Leeds ale lovers prepare for Morley Beer Festival

Have your say

A Leeds cricket club is to once again host an annual beer festival, with more than 45 ales and ciders available.

Morley Cricket Club, on Scatcherd Lane, has planned its sixth such event on Easter weekend between Friday, March 30 and Sunday, April 1. Music, rides and food stalls are also due to be on offer.

Organisers have again joined forces with Liversedge-based Partners Brewery for the event.

Morley Beer Festival co-organiser Noel Bullock said: “The event is firmly in the community calendar and provides something for everyone.

Mr Bullock said that the festival relies on sponsorship.

He said: “We also have support of an army of volunteers who commit to work over the course of the weekend and without their support the event would not be able to be staged.”

Packages are available from £75, allowing people to sponsor a barrel of ale for the weekend.

This year’s event will once again include a Prosecco bar, and a new gin bar will also be on offer.

Live music, children’s fun fair rides and a variety of “street food” stalls will be included in the festival.

In previous years, more than 1,000 people have attended the event over the three days, and brass bands have been included in the line-up.

Mr Bullock said that more information about the event would be revealed soon.

He added: “Please help us spread the word through social media by liking and sharing our Twitter and Facebook feeds and inviting family and friends to the weekend.”

Anyone who is willing to support the event is asked to call 07801 847280.

People can also email enquiries to morleycricketclub@yahoo.co.uk