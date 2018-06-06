Leeds agency’s website work is top of league

Leeds digital agency twentysix is feeling just champion after creating a new website for a major football organisation.

The European Club Association (ECA) is an independent body that represents soccer giants such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Gail Dudleston.

Its new site, ecaeurope.com, was built by twentysix on Umbraco with the aim of providing functionality and bringing clubs and fans closer together.

The site includes a secure section where clubs can plan events, access documents and share content as well as a public-facing area where supporters can view and interact with news and rankings.

Gail Dudleston, global CEO at twentysix, said: “We’ve been the ECA’s digital partner for seven years and we were delighted when we were reappointed to be their digital partner after a competitive re-tender.

“The ECA is an elite organisation, with involvement and initiatives that stretch beyond football, and we wanted to build a site that reflected and amplified this.

“We undertook extensive discovery and development phases to get this right and the interaction between fans and members at opposite ends of the world is testament to that.”