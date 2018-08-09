Leeds affected as RMT union announces more strikes on Northern services

Transport union RMT has today confirmed that it will take further strike action against Arriva Rail North over the on-going dispute on the role of train guards.

All Arriva Rail North Conductor, Conductor Instructor and Train Driver members are instructed to take action.

It includes not booking on for duty all day on three consecutive Saturdays: August 25, September 1 and September 8.

The union has been in dispute with the company - which trades as Northern - over guards and Driver Only Operation.