Leeds Abbey Dash places now open - this is how to sign up

Places have now opened for this year’s Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash run.

Super early bird tickets are now on sale for the popular 10k run which takes place on Sunday, October 27.

Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash 2018.

The city centre run and the Elite Wheelchair Dash will cost £20 to enter until Sunday, April 7 when prices will rise to £23.

Junior Dash, for children aged 8 to 14-years-old, will cost £8 throughout the sign up window.

This year the race will start on The Headrow and the Cardigan Fields loop will be removed from the course.

All finishers will receive a medal and a t-shirt.

Leeds Abbey Dash, which has been going for 34 years, raises money to improve the lives of older people in Yorkshire.

The course is suitable for beginners as well as seasoned runners and is flat and fast.

Robert Sambridge, Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash event manager, said: “We’re so excited to be opening up our super early bird places for Leeds’ favourite running event. The Dash is a great day and we’re calling on the people of Yorkshire, no matter what your running experience, to sign up today to the much-loved event and really make a difference to the lives of older people.

“We have seen some fantastic fundraisers over the years – runners dressed as superheroes, children running for their grandparents. We’ve had professional runners smash elite records and we’ve also welcomed some local celebrity supporters too, so keep your eyes peeled when you’re dashing through the course, you never know who you might bump into.

“Not only will you have a fun-packed time at the Leeds Abbey Dash, you’ll also be running to help Age UK be there for older people in Yorkshire who have no one else to turn to when they are lonely or need advice.”

How to sign up

To sign up to the Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash visit the Age UK website.

Tickets are £20 until Sunday, April 7.

For any enquiries about the event, email 10k@ageuk.org.uk or call 0800 169 87 87