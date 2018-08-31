LEEDS: 1,000-pupil Chapeltown School goes back before plans panel

Plans for a new school in Chapeltown will go back before councillors after concerns were raised over its viability.

Early blueprints for Dixons Trinity Chapeltown had been described as ugly and “too big” by campaigners, and amended plans will go before Leeds City Council’s North and East plans panel on Thursday.

The application, which dates back to April, is to build a new three-storey school building in Leopold Street which would hold nearly 1,000 pupils from ages 4-16. The applicants claimed this was responding to direct demand for school places in the city.

But things came to a head during the last north and east plans panel meeting on August 9, when campaigners said the building was far too big and could impact on traffic and the local environment.

The new plan includes an increase in the number of car parking spaces, as well as moving the building three metres westwards, further from nearby houses.

However, a report into the proposals claims: “In terms of providing a dedicated parent pick-up and drop-off facility off Leopold Street, it is considered that there is insufficient space for this to work in practical terms and this would lead to further congestion and vehicles backing up on to the main access road.”

It is understood that, by the time the building is set to open, there would be 400 pupils learning in temporary accommodation.

The application had previously received objections from local campaigners, residents, and even MP Fabian Hamilton.

The applications will be discussed at a meeting on Thursday September 6 at 1.30pm in Civic Hall.

A final decision on the site is expected later this year.