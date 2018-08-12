Learners back a cut in drink-drive limit

A census of young drivers has found almost half of learners support lowering the drink-driving limits.

A survey by Marmalade, which provides cars and insurance for young drivers, revealed 49 per cent of the UK’s learner drivers are in favour of lowering the alcohol limit as part of the proposed graduated licensing scheme.

The legal alcohol limit for drivers is 80 milligrams of alcohol for every 100 mls of blood in your body or 35 micrograms of alcohol for every 100 mls of breath. Crispin Moger, CEO at Marmalade, said: “It is really encouraging to see that over half of the UK’s learner drivers have safe attitudes towards drink-driving. Due to the connected world we live in and the efforts of industry bodies, young people are more aware than ever of the potentially devastating consequences of drinking and driving.

“I come from a generation where attitudes towards drink-driving were slightly more relaxed until recent years, yet as a parent myself I think the proposal of lowering the drink driving limit is a positive thing. It helps young drivers rule out temptation and avoids any bad habits forming.”

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the Department for Transport was investigating a proposal for the graduated licence scheme, to help reduce the number of accidents involving newly qualified motorists. This approach has already been adopted by many countries with varying restrictions and harsher penalties imposed on drivers in their first two years after passing their test. Under current British law, there is a single restriction for newly qualified drivers, with the loss of a licence occurring if six points are gained in the first 24 months of qualifying. Mr Moger added: “We speak to young drivers every single day and the majority are safe, have a responsible attitude and don’t deserve the negative perception others have of them being bad drivers.”