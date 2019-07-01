Leading Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust clinician’s health award

A leading clinician at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is celebrating after recognition as one of health care’s best.

Dr Andrew (Andy) Lowey, lead clinical pharmacist, has been awarded the prestigious Excellence in Hospital Pharmacy Practice Award at the national Clinical Pharmacy Congress 2019.

Dr Lowey was recognised for his work to improve the safety and efficacy of treatments for patients with tuberculosis (TB) in England.

Although TB rates are now at the lowest recorded level ever in England, there were 5,102 recorded cases in 2017 with the rate of TB being seven times higher among people living in the top ten percent most deprived communities.

Dr Lowey said: “It’s been fantastic to work alongside pharmacy staff, nurses and doctors from across the country to improve the quality and safety of specialist medicines that are used in some of our most vulnerable patients. “Agreeing a standard approach across England allows manufacturers to make high quality medicines in a consistent way, as well as decreasing the risk of errors when calculating doses and measuring volumes. I’m very grateful for everyone’s support – it was a real team effort to achieve this.”

Chief executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals, Julian Hartley, said national evidence showed that TB disproportionately affects people living in areas of deprivation and she added: “I’m very proud of Andy – this is a fantastic achievement and very well deserved. He and his colleagues have used their expertise to ensure that the treatment of TB is safe, effective and equitable for all patients, not just those in Leeds.”