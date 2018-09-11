Lawyer hopes to win back Leeds seat for Lib Dems

a Leeds lawyer has been selected as a Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for next general election,.

Kamran Hussain, who is the party’s Yorkshire and Humber regional chair and Brexit spokesperson, and a senior partner at a Headingley based solicitors’ firm, will battle for the Leeds North West seat. The seat was previously held by his fellow Lib Dem Greg Mulholland, but gained by Labour in last year’s snap election.

Mr Hussain is married, with two young children and has studied and worked in the constituency for the last 20 years. Since 2008, he has been a Senior Partner at Whiterose Blackmans Solicitors LLP, based in Headingley.

Earlier this year, he beat off competition from lawyers across the UK, to win the British Muslim Awards 2018 – Services to Law category. On being selected, he said, “I am delighted to be given an opportunity to lead the fight to win back Leeds North West.

“Having studied, worked and campaigned in the constituency for two decades, I understand the issues the people face.”