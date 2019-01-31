Law student sold cocaine to undercover police in sting to catch Leeds city centre drug dealers

Have your say

A LAW student sold cocaine to undercover police during an operation aimed at catching street dealers supplying the Leeds party scene with class A drugs.,

Amjad Kashem was arrested along with his cousin Mohammed Rahman after they repeatedly sold cocaine to officers posing as drug users.

Co-defendant Mohammed Rahman

Kashem and Rahman were among 19 people arrested during a crackdown aimed at disrupting street dealers in the Hirst's Yard and Lower Briggate area of the city centre in the run-up to Christmas.

Kashem, 19, told Leeds Crown Court today how he turned to dealing after getting hooked on cocaine at university and spent his student loan on the drug.

A judge gave Kashem, of Broughton Terrace, Harehills, a suspended prison sentence but warned him that he may have ruined his chances of a career in the legal profession.

Judge Rodney Jameson, QC, said: "It is difficult to imagine how you can expect a professional career in the law, even at the age of 19."

Rahman, also 19, of Elford Place, Harehills, was sent to a young offenders institution for 28 months.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said the pair were arrested as part of West Yorkshire Police's Operation Lakelock, carried out between September and December last year.

Mr Mackay said the teenagers supplied undercover officers on three occasions. The court heard Kashem took the money from the officers and Rahmen handed over the drugs.

Rahman also handed over business cards to the officers which read: "Ace 24/7. Anything. Anywhere. Anytime."

The officers contacted the number and Rahman delivered drugs to them at the Skyrac pub in Headingley on two occasions.

The prosecutor said: "Each played a significant role in street dealing.

"They were financially motivated and had an awareness of the operation they were running."

Kashem gave evidence at his sentencing hearing.

He told the court he had agreed to sell cocaine on the streets to settle his drug debt with those higher up the supply chain.

He said: "When I started uni I started going out partying.

"That's when I first started taking drugs.

"In that area of town a lot of people buy drugs - I was spending a lot of my student loan.

"I didn't want to tell my parents. I didn't want to admit it to them because they would never have thought that of me."

Kashem's solicitor, Anthony Sugare, said the teenager was continuing with his studies despite the conviction.

He said: "He had not been exercising his brain as he should have been by getting involved."

Kashem was given a 22-month sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to do 240 hours of unpaid work.

Ken Green, for Rahman, said his client had also sold drugs after becoming addicted to cocaine.

The judge told Rahman: "It is clear to me that of the two of you, you were more significantly involved."

