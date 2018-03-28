Law firm moves to new Leeds office

A major law firm has announced that it is moving to a new office in Leeds.

Walker Morris is moving to 33 Wellington Street, Leeds which is undergoing a £10 million refurbishment. The firm, which was advised by specialist property consultancy Fox Lloyd Jones, will move from its current locations split across two buildings on King Street in Leeds into 76,000 sq ft of fully renovated, Grade A office space in the summer of 2019.

A spokesman said: “Once complete, the relocation will see all 500 of Walker Morris’ staff together under one roof, underlining the firm’s position as the largest single site law firm outside London.”

Malcolm Simpson, incoming managing partner of Walker Morris, commented: “This is a very exciting time for the firm. The move is a significant investment by the partners and underlines the confidence we have in our future growth plans for the firm. We are also investing heavily in our IT infrastructure, and the overall aim is to inspire our staff, and enable them to work more collaboratively and effectively; whether they are in the office, working remotely at home, with clients or on the move.”

Paul Fox, director of Fox Lloyd Jones, added: “As well as being the biggest professional relocation in Leeds in over a decade, this move delivers Walker Morris a rarely available self-contained HQ building off market, and has also enabled our team to influence the design and layout of the building.”