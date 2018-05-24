Launch event in Leeds for awards that will recognise young heroes of Yorkshire

The countdown has begun to an annual awards ceremony that celebrates the energy and can-do spirit of Yorkshire’s younger generation.

Taking place this year for the 26th time, the Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards are open to people aged under 35 from across the county.

Prizes will be given out in a total of eight categories, including Personality of the Year, Unsung Hero and Achievement in the Arts.

The awards, sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate, have raised more than £1.2m to support young people in Yorkshire through the giving of grants.

And, at a launch event held at ITV Yorkshire’s studios in Leeds today, organisers called on the county’s residents to help them in their search to find this year’s winners.

Awards chairman Peter McCormick said: “Nominating someone is very simple and we are keen to hear about the successes of young people from wherever they live in Yorkshire.

“We know there is a tremendous amount of talent and determination out there so please let us hear about it!”

The launch event was attended by Evie Addelman, the Leeds girl and Crohn’s disease campaigner who took 2017’s Youngster of the Year award.

Also present was grant recipient Jessica Mayho, a hammer thrower from Cononley, near Skipton, who is aiming to compete in the Olympics.

To make a nomination, visit www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk or ring Sonia Jones on 01423 530630.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, September 14.

The winners will be announced at a dinner taking place at Leeds United’s Centenary Pavilion on Thursday, November 8.

This year’s award sponsors are Rudding Park, GMI Property, Lunchbox Theatrical Productions Ltd, Barclays, Positive Tax Solutions LLP, The Wetherby Whaler Group, Leeds United and Walsh Taylor.