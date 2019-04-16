'You should be thoroughly disgusted': Judge slams callous Christmas Day burglar who stole cash from kid's money box

Have your say

A callous burglar who stole money from a child's collection tin in a Christmas Day house raid was told by a judge he should "thoroughly disgusted" with himself.

Career crook Gavin Shaw broke into the the house in Pudsey, Leeds, on the night of December 25 last year when the family who lived at the property were out.

Leeds Crown Court heard Shaw was out of prison on licence at the time after a serving a sentence for burgling another house in the same area of the city.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said Shaw removed a fencing panel to gain entry to a garage at the back of the property on Littlemoor Cresent.

The 33-year-old then took £20 from a tin belonging to a child who lives at the house.

Shaw also took a watch worth £250, an e-cigarette and other items worth £500.

He was identified as a suspected after his DNA was found on scissors left at the scene.

Shaw, of Romney Mount, Pudsey, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Mr Galley said the offence had ruined Christmas for the family who lived at the house.

The court heard it is the fourth time he has been convicted of house burglary.

He was released from prison on licence over his last offence in June last year.

Marcus Waite, mitigating, said Shaw had pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Shaw was jailed for two years, four months.

Judge Simon Batiste told the defendant: "You are becoming a career burglar.

"You broke in on the night of Christmas Day.

"You took a number of items, including cash from a child's cash box.

"You should be thoroughly disgusted with yourself. Thankfully no one was at home."

Shaw's offences have plagued residents living in Pudsey in recent years.

In July 2017 he stole a collection of rare coins worth £3,500 during a nighttime raid at a house on New Street Grove

In April 2015 Shaw received a "good hiding" after being caught trying to break into a garage on Roper Lane.

He received a broken nose and other injuries after a neighbour spotted him carrying out the offence.