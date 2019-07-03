Yorkshire firefighters issue warning after two badly parked cars blocked fire engine from reaching emergency

Yorkshire firefighters have urged drivers to be more careful after their route was blocked by cars on the way to an emergency.

The service tweeted a picture of last night's incident which shows the fire engine trying to pass through a residential street.

The engine was unable to pass through because of two parked cars blocking the road.

Although one driver did come out to move their car, South Yorkshire Fire have urged drivers to think before they park.

They said that valuable time was lost getting to the emergency.

Firefighters have priority on the road and may have to squeeze through narrow gaps, regardless of the damage to parked vehicles.