Woman pulled from River Aire in overnight rescue

A woman was pulled from the River Aire by firefighters in the early hours of Friday morning.

The middle-aged woman was discovered under Crown Point Bridge in Leeds city centre shortly before 2.30am after a passer-by heard her shouting.

Leeds Fire Station crew manager Stuart Trees said: "She had managed to get to safety on a grass verge at the side.

"We put a line down to where she was and sent a firefighter down there."

A passer-by raised the alarm as the woman was 'shouting quite a lot', Mr Trees said.

It is not known how she came to be in the river.

The woman was not harmed and was passed on to paramedics for a check up.

Water rescue crews from Leeds and Rothwell attended the incident, along with fire engines from Leeds and Hunslet.

A specialist technical rescue officer was making their way to the scene but was not needed so turned back before arriving.