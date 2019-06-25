Woman found dead in a car in Bramham

Have your say

A woman has been found dead in a car parked at the side of the road in Bramham.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Thorner Lane at 11.46am on Monday by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

The woman had been found dead in a grey BMW X5.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has seen the vehicle at any point between 10pm on Sunday and 6.15am on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 653 of June 24.