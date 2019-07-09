Woman describes moment vehicle careered down hill and hit bus driver before smashing into car after handbrake failure

Have your say

A woman has described the terrifying moment a vehicle careered down a steep hill, struck a bus driver and smashed into her car.

- > Live updates from the scene

The lady, who wished to remain anonymous, came out of her house on Broad Lane, Bramley after hearing a loud bang to find her Vauxhall Corsa had been hit by a black BMW.

The car careered down Broad Lane.

The BMW had been parked hundreds of metres up the hill when the handbrake of the vehicle reportedly failed.

The car is believed to have careered down the hill, striking a bus driver who had left his vehicle due to it breaking down.

After striking the driver - who was taken to hospital by paramedics after being laid on the floor injured "for over an hour" - the car smashed through a bus stop before it hit a Fiat 500 and the Corsa.

The woman, speaking from the horrific scene, said: "The car was parked at the top of the hill.

The smashed BMW and Corsa.

"For some reason it has come down the road.

"The bus had broken down.

"The bus driver was out near the bus on the left hand side.

"It took the bus stop out and hit him.

"There was another man with the bus driver who had to jump over the hedge to get away from the car."

The woman said the bus driver was thrown across the road and looked seriously injured.

She added: "I heard it all.

"I was out in the back but I heard a loud bang.

"I didn't think anything of it at first but when I came out I couldn't believe it.

"When I came out the driver was still on the floor.

"It didn't look good.

"I don't understand."

Two police cars are blocking off part of Broad Lane, where the smashed cars remain with debris strewn across the road.

Many residents are lining the street to find out more information.