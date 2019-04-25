Why you might see a 33ft pink cement mixer on the streets of Leeds

A head-turning concrete mixer is heading to Leeds next month loaded with free popcorn.

The truck will travel more than 500 miles from London to Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham and will be handing out its colourful collection of popcorn around Leeds city centre on May 2.

The road trip to the city has been organised by popcorn brand Propercorn to mark the ten-year anniversary of its inception.

In 2009, inspired by the TV programme Top Gear, co-founder Cassandra Stavrou famously used a car spraying kit in her mother’s kitchen to coat her very first batches of popcorn with oil, before tumbling them in a refashioned cement mixer.

The firm was launched by Cassandra and co-founder Ryan Kohn in 2011 and has since grown from kitchen start-up to global supermarket success and now sells 4 million packs of popcorn every month – a bag every second.

Cassandra Stavrou, co-founder of Propercorn, said: ‘The humble cement mixer has become a real emblem for Propercorn and of the resourceful and creative approach we’ve taken since day one. Over the course of the last 10 years, Propercorn has grown from a seed of an idea, to start-up, to international SME, transforming the healthy snacking landscape both in the UK and across Europe. We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our team’s passion for popcorn than with a nationwide tour in the Propermixer!’